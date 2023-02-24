McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Director Sells $375,000.00 in Stock

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,275. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of MKC stock opened at $75.40 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $71.19 and a 12 month high of $107.35. The stock has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.74.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McCormick & Company, Incorporated

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.91%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter worth $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter worth $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 412.8% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MKC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.83.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

Featured Articles

