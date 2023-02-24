Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) PT Raised to $27.00 at Wedbush

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.78% from the company’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.76 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TPH. Oppenheimer started coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tri Pointe Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Performance

NYSE TPH opened at $23.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.26, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Tri Pointe Homes has a 12-month low of $14.59 and a 12-month high of $25.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.48. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Thomas J. Mitchell sold 94,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total value of $1,780,688.31. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 371,341 shares in the company, valued at $7,029,485.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tri Pointe Homes

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPH. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 1,231.0% in the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 7,169,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630,440 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,280,773 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,649 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,632,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 404.3% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 704,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,649,000 after purchasing an additional 565,011 shares during the period. Finally, Varde Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the second quarter worth about $8,739,000. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona, Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada, Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington, Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas, TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

Further Reading

