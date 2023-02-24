Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Price Target to $30.00

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TRN. TheStreet raised Trinity Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Susquehanna lowered Trinity Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Trinity Industries to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

TRN opened at $26.61 on Wednesday. Trinity Industries has a 52 week low of $20.94 and a 52 week high of $35.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.96 and a beta of 1.40.

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $591.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Trinity Industries announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRN. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Trinity Industries by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Trinity Industries by 1.6% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Trinity Industries by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

