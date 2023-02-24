Stephens Lowers Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Price Target to $26.00

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Stephens from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.29% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Trinity Industries from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Trinity Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Trinity Industries to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded Trinity Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trinity Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Trinity Industries Stock Performance

Trinity Industries stock opened at $26.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.05. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.96 and a beta of 1.40. Trinity Industries has a fifty-two week low of $20.94 and a fifty-two week high of $35.35.

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $591.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.03 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Trinity Industries will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Industries declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trinity Industries

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Trinity Industries by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Trinity Industries by 0.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.