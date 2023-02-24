Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) PT Raised to $154.00

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $152.00 to $154.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WCN. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.75.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

NYSE:WCN opened at $134.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.67 billion, a PE ratio of 41.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Waste Connections has a 1-year low of $113.50 and a 1-year high of $148.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.63.

Institutional Trading of Waste Connections

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Waste Connections will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WCN. BMS Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Waste Connections by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Waste Connections by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 12.8% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Waste Connections by 0.5% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. It offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

