Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) PT Raised to $64.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Stephens from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential upside of 5.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on THC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $99.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $89.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $47.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.94.

THC opened at $60.62 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 2.12. Tenet Healthcare has a 1 year low of $36.69 and a 1 year high of $92.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 9,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total transaction of $430,573.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,543.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

