Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Price Target Cut to $0.50

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $0.80 to $0.50 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.75% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Venator Materials from $2.20 to $0.70 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.89.
Venator Materials Stock Down 14.0 %
Shares of VNTR opened at $0.49 on Wednesday. Venator Materials has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $2.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.61 and its 200-day moving average is $0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.99.
Venator Materials Company Profile
Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.
