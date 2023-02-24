Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Price Target Cut to $0.50

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $0.80 to $0.50 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.75% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Venator Materials from $2.20 to $0.70 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.89.

Shares of VNTR opened at $0.49 on Wednesday. Venator Materials has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $2.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.61 and its 200-day moving average is $0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Venator Materials by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,305,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 45,493 shares during the period. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Venator Materials by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,343,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Venator Materials by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 1,207,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 106,073 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Venator Materials in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Venator Materials by 6.5% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 346,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 21,214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.98% of the company’s stock.

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

