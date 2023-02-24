JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Price Target to GBX 330

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 310 ($3.73) to GBX 330 ($3.97) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of NatWest Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 350 ($4.21) to GBX 380 ($4.58) in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of NatWest Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 350 ($4.21) to GBX 370 ($4.46) in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NatWest Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $351.44.

NWG opened at $6.97 on Tuesday. NatWest Group has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $7.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.34.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.2399 per share. This is a boost from NatWest Group’s previous — dividend of $0.20. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.37%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in NatWest Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 17,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 50,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 28,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

