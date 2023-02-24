Valaris (NYSE:VAL) PT Lowered to $82.00

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $88.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.27% from the stock’s current price.
VAL has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Valaris in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Valaris from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.
Valaris Price Performance
Shares of VAL opened at $64.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Valaris has a 1-year low of $37.17 and a 1-year high of $80.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 1.32.
Institutional Trading of Valaris
About Valaris
Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Valaris (VAL)
- Is The Rally In The TJX Companies Stock Over?
- Can Alibaba Sustain the Earnings Boost?
- The Bottom Is In For Garmin Stock
- NVIDIA: AI and Gaming Lead The Way Forward
- Joby Aviation Stock Preps For Takeoff
Receive News & Ratings for Valaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.