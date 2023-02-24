Valaris (NYSE:VAL) PT Lowered to $82.00

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $88.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.27% from the stock’s current price.

VAL has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Valaris in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Valaris from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Get Valaris alerts:

Valaris Price Performance

Shares of VAL opened at $64.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Valaris has a 1-year low of $37.17 and a 1-year high of $80.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Trading of Valaris

About Valaris

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Valaris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Valaris by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Valaris in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Valaris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Valaris by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.