Credit Suisse Group Increases Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Price Target to $36.00

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.74% from the stock’s current price.

UNVR has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group cut Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Univar Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Univar Solutions Stock Performance

Univar Solutions stock opened at $34.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.15 and a 200-day moving average of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Univar Solutions has a 1 year low of $21.49 and a 1 year high of $35.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.70.

Insider Activity at Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.09). Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 22.44% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Univar Solutions’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Univar Solutions will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Pat Jerding sold 11,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $390,409.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,025.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Univar Solutions news, SVP Pat Jerding sold 11,654 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $390,409.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,025.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total transaction of $1,645,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,263,395.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Univar Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNVR. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 172.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Univar Solutions by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Univar Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924, and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

See Also

