Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Outperform Rating for Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG)

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Pure Storage to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised Pure Storage from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Pure Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Pure Storage from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.94.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $29.45 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.92. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 736.43, a PEG ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.23. Pure Storage has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $36.71.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $676.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.84 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 0.51%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 27,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $748,993.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 480,831 shares in the company, valued at $13,011,286.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 27,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $748,993.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 480,831 shares in the company, valued at $13,011,286.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 10,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $301,555.16. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 119,217 shares in the company, valued at $3,292,773.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,075. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 286.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disks with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

