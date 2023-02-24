Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Outperform Rating for Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG)

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.82% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Pure Storage to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised Pure Storage from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Pure Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Pure Storage from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.94.
Pure Storage Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $29.45 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.92. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 736.43, a PEG ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.23. Pure Storage has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $36.71.
Insider Buying and Selling at Pure Storage
In other news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 27,679 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $748,993.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 480,831 shares in the company, valued at $13,011,286.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 10,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $301,555.16. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 119,217 shares in the company, valued at $3,292,773.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,075. Insiders own 6.80% of the company's stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pure Storage
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 286.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Pure Storage Company Profile
Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disks with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.
