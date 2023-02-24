Credit Suisse Group Increases SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Price Target to $3.00

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $1.00 to $3.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.11% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Citigroup upped their price objective on SelectQuote from $0.80 to $1.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

SelectQuote Trading Up 14.9 %

Shares of SLQT opened at $2.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.02. SelectQuote has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $3.25. The company has a quick ratio of 9.64, a current ratio of 9.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SelectQuote

SelectQuote ( NYSE:SLQT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $319.19 million during the quarter. SelectQuote had a negative return on equity of 20.37% and a negative net margin of 14.63%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SelectQuote during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in SelectQuote in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in SelectQuote during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in SelectQuote during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 55.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SelectQuote

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related policies, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; term life policies; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

