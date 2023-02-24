Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Insider Sells $545,000.00 in Stock

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) insider Matthew D. Ford sold 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $545,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,827,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Encore Wire Stock Performance

WIRE opened at $188.42 on Friday. Encore Wire Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.39 and a fifty-two week high of $206.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.35.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The electronics maker reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $3.67. Encore Wire had a net margin of 23.79% and a return on equity of 43.96%. The company had revenue of $693.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Encore Wire Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is 0.22%.

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Encore Wire from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Institutional Trading of Encore Wire

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WIRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 213.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 369,481 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,396,000 after purchasing an additional 251,443 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the fourth quarter worth about $25,846,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 187.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 210,678 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,342,000 after purchasing an additional 137,300 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 4,549.9% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 130,196 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,910,000 after purchasing an additional 127,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 364.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 150,871 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,754,000 after purchasing an additional 118,416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm supplies building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

See Also

