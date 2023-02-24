Insider Selling: Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Chairman Sells $804,180.52 in Stock

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) Chairman Charif Souki sold 562,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total value of $804,180.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 15,565,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,259,111.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Charif Souki also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 17th, Charif Souki sold 932,209 shares of Tellurian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $1,388,991.41.

On Wednesday, February 15th, Charif Souki sold 1,539,695 shares of Tellurian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $2,324,939.45.

On Monday, February 13th, Charif Souki sold 1,087,027 shares of Tellurian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total value of $1,934,908.06.

On Friday, February 10th, Charif Souki sold 2,147,438 shares of Tellurian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total value of $3,843,914.02.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Charif Souki sold 1,793,194 shares of Tellurian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $3,442,932.48.

Shares of TELL stock opened at $1.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Tellurian Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $6.54. The company has a market cap of $920.66 million, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 2.31.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TELL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tellurian by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,741,118 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,592,000 after buying an additional 1,182,723 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 27.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,631,488 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $109,162,000 after purchasing an additional 7,856,617 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,768,396 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $78,317,000 after purchasing an additional 436,821 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tellurian by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,019,273 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,152,000 after acquiring an additional 293,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 240.0% during the fourth quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,422,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,150,000 after buying an additional 5,945,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

TELL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Tellurian from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.60.

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that include an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

