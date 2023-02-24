BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) CEO Neil Kumar Sells 44,798 Shares

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) CEO Neil Kumar sold 44,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $568,934.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,813,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,127,601.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Neil Kumar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

On Friday, February 3rd, Neil Kumar sold 120,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $1,321,200.00.

On Thursday, January 5th, Neil Kumar sold 120,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total value of $920,400.00.

BridgeBio Pharma Trading Down 4.6 %

NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $11.67 on Friday. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $13.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.42 and a 200-day moving average of $9.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BridgeBio Pharma

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 2.6% in the third quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 39,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 83,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 6.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

BBIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

About BridgeBio Pharma

(Get Rating)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.