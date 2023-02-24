Insider Selling: Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) CEO Sells $608,243.30 in Stock

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $608,243.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,540.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Citigroup Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $50.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.59. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $62.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.91 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 8.14%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.14%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Citigroup from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citigroup

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 395,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,885,000 after purchasing an additional 12,264 shares during the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 724.9% during the 4th quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 53,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 46,988 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 16,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $1,135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.