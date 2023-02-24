Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Barclays from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Sapiens International from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sapiens International from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

Sapiens International Stock Performance

Shares of SPNS opened at $21.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.80 and its 200-day moving average is $20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Sapiens International has a 12 month low of $16.18 and a 12 month high of $27.65.

Institutional Trading of Sapiens International

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Sapiens International had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $119.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Sapiens International will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPNS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Sapiens International by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Sapiens International by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sapiens International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sapiens International by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 528,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,419,000 after acquiring an additional 43,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 993,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,224,000 after acquiring an additional 16,306 shares during the period. 23.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

