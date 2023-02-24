Head-To-Head Survey: Investview (INVU) & Its Peers

Investview (OTCMKTS:INVU – Get Rating) is one of 197 publicly-traded companies in the “Business Services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Investview to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Investview and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Investview alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Investview 0 0 0 0 N/A Investview Competitors 740 3844 5972 103 2.51

As a group, “Business Services” companies have a potential upside of 16.21%. Given Investview’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Investview has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Investview N/A N/A N/A Investview Competitors -2.42% -13.57% 0.01%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Investview and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Investview and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Investview N/A N/A -0.02 Investview Competitors $1.11 billion $75.56 million 1,161.79

Investview’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Investview. Investview is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Investview shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.4% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Investview shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.6% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Investview competitors beat Investview on 6 of the 8 factors compared.

About Investview

(Get Rating)

InvestView, Inc. is a financial technology (FinTech) services company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services to individuals, investors, and financial institutions. It offers financial education, current market research, and technology. Its services include basic financial educational, expense and debt reduction tools, research, newsletter alerts, and live education rooms that include instruction on the subjects of equities, options, Forex, ETFs, binary options, crowd funding, and the emerging Crypto currency market. The company was founded by Ryan Smith, Chad Miller, Annette Raynor, and Mario Romano on January 30, 1946 and is headquartered in Eatontown, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for Investview Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investview and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.