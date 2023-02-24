Dana (NYSE:DAN) PT Lowered to $14.00

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 11.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on DAN. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Dana from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Dana from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on Dana from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Dana from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Shares of NYSE:DAN opened at $15.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 2.40. Dana has a twelve month low of $11.17 and a twelve month high of $19.71.

Dana ( NYSE:DAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Dana had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a positive return on equity of 3.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Dana will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 35,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $624,888.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,042.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAN. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Dana by 478.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,578 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Dana in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Dana by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Dana by 631.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,266 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 5,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dana in the 4th quarter worth $257,000. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

