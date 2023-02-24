Dana (NYSE:DAN) PT Lowered to $14.00

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 11.34% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on DAN. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Dana from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Dana from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on Dana from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Dana from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.
Shares of NYSE:DAN opened at $15.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 2.40. Dana has a twelve month low of $11.17 and a twelve month high of $19.71.
In related news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 35,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $624,888.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,042.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAN. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Dana by 478.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,578 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Dana in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Dana by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Dana by 631.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,266 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 5,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dana in the 4th quarter worth $257,000. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.
