Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) PT Raised to $21.00

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered Clearwater Analytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clearwater Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Shares of NYSE CWAN opened at $18.09 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.31. The company has a current ratio of 10.50, a quick ratio of 10.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -452.25 and a beta of 0.46. Clearwater Analytics has a one year low of $11.23 and a one year high of $22.70.

In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 45,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total value of $876,531.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,828,212 shares in the company, valued at $171,002,466.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Clearwater Analytics news, insider James Douglas Price sold 70,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $1,291,726.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,483. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 45,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total value of $876,531.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,828,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,002,466.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 867,271 shares of company stock worth $16,592,963 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 1,129.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the second quarter worth about $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 39.07% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

