Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Receives $114.29 Consensus PT from Analysts

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $113.43.
LDOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Leidos from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Leidos from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Leidos from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Leidos from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.
In other news, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.20, for a total value of $675,838.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,959.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Christopher R. Cage sold 1,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $170,522.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,719.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.20, for a total value of $675,838.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,959.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,154 shares of company stock worth $2,290,742 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.
Leidos stock opened at $99.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.77. Leidos has a 12 month low of $87.24 and a 12 month high of $111.12.
Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Leidos will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.15%.
Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.
