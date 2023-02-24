OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cowen

Stock analysts at Cowen initiated coverage on shares of OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 153.16% from the stock’s current price.
OABI has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of OmniAb in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of OmniAb in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of OmniAb in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of OmniAb in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of OmniAb in a report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, OmniAb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.29.
Shares of OABI stock opened at $3.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.82. OmniAb has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $10.50.
OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform provides industry partners access to the diverse antibody repertoires and screening technologies to enable discovery of next-generation therapeutics. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates.
