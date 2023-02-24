OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cowen

Stock analysts at Cowen initiated coverage on shares of OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 153.16% from the stock’s current price.

OABI has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of OmniAb in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of OmniAb in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of OmniAb in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of OmniAb in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of OmniAb in a report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, OmniAb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.29.

Get OmniAb alerts:

OmniAb Price Performance

Shares of OABI stock opened at $3.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.82. OmniAb has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at OmniAb

About OmniAb

In other news, CFO Kurt A. Gustafson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.81 per share, with a total value of $28,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,062 shares in the company, valued at $477,874.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Kurt A. Gustafson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.81 per share, with a total value of $28,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,062 shares in the company, valued at $477,874.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew W. Foehr purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.39 per share, with a total value of $1,017,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,705,350 shares in the company, valued at $5,781,136.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 482,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,694,038 in the last three months.

(Get Rating)

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform provides industry partners access to the diverse antibody repertoires and screening technologies to enable discovery of next-generation therapeutics. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OmniAb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OmniAb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.