Mizuho Lowers Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Price Target to $60.00

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Mizuho from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.15% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.89.

Harmony Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ HRMY opened at $46.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.43 and a 200 day moving average of $50.94. Harmony Biosciences has a twelve month low of $33.04 and a twelve month high of $62.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harmony Biosciences

In related news, Director Jack Nielsen sold 21,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total transaction of $1,233,474.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,792,928 shares in the company, valued at $161,487,096.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 22,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total transaction of $1,351,520.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,154,393 shares in the company, valued at $130,039,161.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jack Nielsen sold 21,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total transaction of $1,233,474.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,792,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,487,096.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 261,232 shares of company stock worth $15,752,560. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 2,645.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,232,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 49.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

