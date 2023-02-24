Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $16.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 403.14% from the stock’s previous close. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.19) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.86) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Karyopharm Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

KPTI opened at $3.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.20 and its 200-day moving average is $4.40. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $10.99. The company has a market cap of $258.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of -0.04.

Karyopharm Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KPTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $33.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.88 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,966,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453,021 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,755,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,813,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,282,000 after purchasing an additional 591,419 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,102,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1,288.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,210,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

