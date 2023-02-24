Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) CFO Sells $1,054,000.00 in Stock

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,054,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,915,135. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Waste Management Stock Performance

WM stock opened at $150.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.58 and a 1 year high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $154.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.51.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on WM. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Waste Management from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waste Management

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WM. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Waste Management

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.