Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $554.46.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 price target for the company.
Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale
In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Costco Wholesale
Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of COST opened at $493.14 on Friday. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The company has a market cap of $218.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $485.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $499.02.
Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The retailer reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The firm had revenue of $54.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.67 billion. Research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 14.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.21%.
Costco Wholesale Company Profile
Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.
