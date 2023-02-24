Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Price Target Increased to $22.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on TSLX. StockNews.com raised shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.50 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.80.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Price Performance

Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock opened at $19.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $23.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.08.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 34.95% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $309.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous Variable dividend of $0.04. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 132.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc engages in the provision of financing solutions. It invests in first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt or equity or other securities issued by middle-market companies. The company is founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

