Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

MRO has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.88.

Marathon Oil Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $25.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Marathon Oil has a fifty-two week low of $19.42 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 44.95% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Oil will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 7.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Oil

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Marathon Oil by 90.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

See Also

