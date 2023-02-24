Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.43.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Energy Transfer Stock Up 0.1 %

ET stock opened at $13.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.77. Energy Transfer has a 52 week low of $9.15 and a 52 week high of $13.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $20.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.81 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Energy Transfer will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.38%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 87.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,048,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,579,660. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Energy Transfer news, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $924,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 580,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,699,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,048,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,579,660. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,424,398 shares of company stock valued at $18,382,780. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Transfer

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ET. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 424,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 13.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 260,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 31,407 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 159,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 10,856 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 43.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 192,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 57,880 shares during the period. 37.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.