BMO Capital Markets Boosts Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target to $50.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.22.

Dynatrace stock opened at $43.38 on Tuesday. Dynatrace has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $49.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 433.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.07.

In other news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 14,773,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $667,023,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,524,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,043,365.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Dynatrace news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 47,380 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $2,184,691.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 125,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,774,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 14,773,500 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $667,023,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,524,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,043,365.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,868,479 shares of company stock valued at $671,159,313. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 258.1% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 26,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 19,254 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,544,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,473,000 after purchasing an additional 181,086 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth $7,685,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 14,475.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 141,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 47,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

