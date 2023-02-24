The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Stem (NYSE:STEM) Price Target to $14.00

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on STEM. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Stem from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Stem in a research report on Friday, February 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Stem from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Roth Capital restated a neutral rating on shares of Stem in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Stem from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stem presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.36.
Stem Trading Up 1.6 %
STEM stock opened at $8.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Stem has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $18.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.14.
Stem
Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.
