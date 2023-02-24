Employers (NYSE:EIG) Price Target Raised to $53.00

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Employers from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Employers Price Performance

Employers stock opened at $43.31 on Tuesday. Employers has a 12 month low of $32.58 and a 12 month high of $46.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.27.

Employers Dividend Announcement

Employers ( NYSE:EIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.49. Employers had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $221.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Employers will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EIG. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in Employers by 0.6% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 46,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Employers by 1.0% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 30,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Employers by 31.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Employers by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 17,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Employers by 15.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

