Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Price Target Raised to $145.00 at Truist Financial

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on H. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $113.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the company from $111.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $119.43.

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

NYSE H opened at $114.32 on Tuesday. Hyatt Hotels has a 12 month low of $70.12 and a 12 month high of $119.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $2.23. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.78) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 450 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $45,328.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,581.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $45,328.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,581.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.93, for a total transaction of $203,934.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 335.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 289.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 136.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 46.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

Featured Articles

