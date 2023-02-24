Morgan Stanley Boosts Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Price Target to $44.00

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TS. StockNews.com upgraded Tenaris from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tenaris from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Tenaris from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Grupo Santander cut Tenaris from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Tenaris from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenaris presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.64.

TS opened at $34.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.29. Tenaris has a 12-month low of $22.24 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.44.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TS. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 50.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 1.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Tenaris by 113.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Tenaris by 3.3% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. 12.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. It operates through the Tubes and Other segments. The Tubes segment consists of the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

