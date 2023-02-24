JMP Securities Raises Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Price Target to $18.00

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by JMP Securities from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HTGC. StockNews.com upgraded Hercules Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Hercules Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Hercules Capital from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Hercules Capital from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hercules Capital currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Hercules Capital Trading Up 0.8 %

HTGC opened at $15.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Hercules Capital has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $19.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.91.

Hercules Capital Increases Dividend

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $100.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.34 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 31.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 189.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 76.4% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 2,200.0% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.