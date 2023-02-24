Susquehanna Increases Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Price Target to $10.00

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Susquehanna from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on OIS. TheStreet raised Oil States International from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Oil States International from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Get Oil States International alerts:

Oil States International Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:OIS opened at $8.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.39. Oil States International has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $10.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.35 million, a P/E ratio of -55.69 and a beta of 2.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oil States International

Oil States International ( NYSE:OIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Oil States International will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OIS. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Oil States International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oil States International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oil States International by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Oil States International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oil States International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 89.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oil States International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of manufactured products and services used in the drilling, completion, subsea, production and infrastructure sectors of the oil and natural gas industry, as well as in the industrial and military sectors. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oil States International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil States International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.