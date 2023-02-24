Jefferies Financial Group Increases Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target to $215.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $195.00 to $215.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PANW. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, November 18th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $190.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.77.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $188.74 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $213.63. The stock has a market cap of $56.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,573.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $152.16 and its 200 day moving average is $160.34.

In related news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.41, for a total transaction of $344,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,916,245.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.41, for a total transaction of $344,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,916,245.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John P. Key sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total transaction of $469,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,664 shares in the company, valued at $2,938,879.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 247,764 shares of company stock worth $39,940,935. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,910,000. United Bank lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $1,022,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

