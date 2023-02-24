United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Given a $206.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) received a $206.00 price objective from investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on UPS. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group set a $196.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.48.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 1.9 %

UPS opened at $179.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $180.54 and its 200-day moving average is $180.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.12. United Parcel Service has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $223.97.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.59 earnings per share. Analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other United Parcel Service news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Parcel Service

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

