Royal Bank of Canada Boosts PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Price Target to $29.00

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PWSC. Barclays lifted their target price on PowerSchool from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on PowerSchool to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America raised PowerSchool from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on PowerSchool from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on PowerSchool in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $26.60.
Shares of PowerSchool stock opened at $22.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.28 and its 200-day moving average is $20.12. PowerSchool has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $26.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.
PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.
