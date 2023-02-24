Royal Bank of Canada Boosts PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Price Target to $29.00

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PWSC. Barclays lifted their target price on PowerSchool from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on PowerSchool to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America raised PowerSchool from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on PowerSchool from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on PowerSchool in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $26.60.

Shares of PowerSchool stock opened at $22.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.28 and its 200-day moving average is $20.12. PowerSchool has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $26.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 247.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 97,789 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 22.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 54.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 43,039 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,702,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 2.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

