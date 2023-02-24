Truist Financial Raises Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Price Target to $130.00

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Simon Property Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $131.75.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of SPG stock opened at $122.30 on Tuesday. Simon Property Group has a 12 month low of $86.02 and a 12 month high of $140.94. The stock has a market cap of $39.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.37.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($1.08). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 60.33%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Simon Property Group will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simon Property Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at $107,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at $807,887,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,534,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,189,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,532 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,114,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,978,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

