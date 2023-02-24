Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Price Target to $78.00

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $74.00 to $78.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Voya Financial’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.15 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.49 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.35 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.70 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.15 EPS.

VOYA has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Voya Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Voya Financial from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $83.17.

Voya Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $73.81 on Tuesday. Voya Financial has a twelve month low of $56.20 and a twelve month high of $78.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Voya Financial Increases Dividend

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.65. Voya Financial had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $880.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Voya Financial will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Santhosh Keshavan sold 3,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total transaction of $263,949.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,186.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Voya Financial news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 109,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total value of $8,134,717.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,882 shares in the company, valued at $16,396,070.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Santhosh Keshavan sold 3,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total transaction of $263,949.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,186.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 284.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 457 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

Featured Stories

