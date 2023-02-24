B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.45.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. CIBC lowered B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $4.75 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, M Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Shares of B2Gold stock opened at $3.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 5.21. B2Gold has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $5.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.57%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the third quarter worth $25,000. Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the second quarter worth $34,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the second quarter worth $35,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the third quarter worth $37,000. 52.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

