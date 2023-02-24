Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Monarch Casino & Resort from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet cut Monarch Casino & Resort from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Macquarie cut Monarch Casino & Resort from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Monarch Casino & Resort from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Monarch Casino & Resort Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MCRI opened at $77.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.69. Monarch Casino & Resort has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $94.26.

Monarch Casino & Resort Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monarch Casino & Resort

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,467,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 899,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,782,000 after purchasing an additional 42,177 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,138,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 5,820.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 5,665 shares in the last quarter. 61.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space, guest rooms, food outlets, espresso and pastry bars, health spas and salons, retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise, family entertainment centers, banquets, and convention and meeting room spaces.

