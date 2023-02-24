Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.50.

Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of Randstad from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

OTCMKTS:RANJY opened at $30.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Randstad has a 12 month low of $20.52 and a 12 month high of $34.98. The company has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.24.

About Randstad

Randstad NV engages in the provision of solutions in the fields of flexible work and human resources services. It operates through the following segments: Staffing, Professionals, and Executive Search. The Staffing segment recruits candidates for manufacturing, logistics and administrative jobs. Its service portfolio includes Inhouse, Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), Managed Services Programs (MSP), Payrolling, Outsourcing, and Outplacement.

