Reviewing Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) & Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY)

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Rating) and Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Salzgitter has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kawasaki Heavy Industries has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Salzgitter alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Salzgitter and Kawasaki Heavy Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Salzgitter 1 7 0 0 1.88 Kawasaki Heavy Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Salzgitter presently has a consensus target price of $30.60, indicating a potential upside of 625.12%. Given Salzgitter’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Salzgitter is more favorable than Kawasaki Heavy Industries.

This table compares Salzgitter and Kawasaki Heavy Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Salzgitter 9.19% 29.09% 10.67% Kawasaki Heavy Industries 1.12% 3.64% 0.86%

Dividends

Salzgitter pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Kawasaki Heavy Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Salzgitter and Kawasaki Heavy Industries’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Salzgitter $11.56 billion 0.20 $687.50 million N/A N/A Kawasaki Heavy Industries $13.37 billion 0.27 $178.11 million N/A N/A

Salzgitter has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kawasaki Heavy Industries.

Summary

Salzgitter beats Kawasaki Heavy Industries on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Salzgitter

(Get Rating)

Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following segments: Strip Steel, Plate and Section Steel, Mannesmann,Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheet, sections, and tailored blanks. The Plate and Section Steel segment produces a broad spectrum of plate products. The Mannesmann segment comprises of line pipes, HFI-welded tubes, precision tubes, and stainless steel tubes. The Trading segment focuses on tightly-knit European sales network, as well as trading companies and agencies worldwide that ensure that the Salzgitter Group’s products and services are marketed efficiently. The Technology segment consists of filling and packing technology segment, including special machinery engineering for shoe manufacturing and elastomer production. The company was founded on September 6, 1858 and is headquartered in Salzgitter, Germany.

About Kawasaki Heavy Industries

(Get Rating)

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture of transportation equipment and industrial goods. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace system, Energy and Environmental Plant, Precision Machines and Robots, Ship Ocean, Vehicle, Motorcycle and engine, and Other. The Aerospace segment manufactures and sells aircrafts and Jet engine. The Energy and Environmental Plant segment engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial gas turbines, prime movers, industrial machinery, boilers, environmental equipment, steel structures, crushers. The Precision Machines and Robots segment engages in the manufacture and sale of hydraulic equipment and industrial robots. The Ship Ocean segment engages in the manufacture and sale of ships. The Vehicle segment engages in the sale and manufacture of railroad vehicle. The Motorcycle and engine segment engages in the manufacture and sale of motorcycles, four-wheeled buggy vehicles (ATV), versatile four-wheeled vehicles, personal watercraft (jet skis), general-purpose gasoline engines. The Other segment engages in the Brokerage and mediation of commerce, sales and orders. The company was founded by Shozo Kawasaki in April 1878 a

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.