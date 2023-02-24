Reviewing Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) and Precision Optics (NASDAQ:POCI)

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE – Get Rating) and Precision Optics (NASDAQ:POCI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Viveve Medical and Precision Optics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viveve Medical 0 1 0 0 2.00 Precision Optics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Viveve Medical currently has a consensus price target of $5.25, suggesting a potential upside of 6,294.64%. Given Viveve Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Viveve Medical is more favorable than Precision Optics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viveve Medical -355.33% -306.23% -130.69% Precision Optics 3.50% 1.27% 0.67%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Viveve Medical and Precision Optics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Viveve Medical has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Precision Optics has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Viveve Medical and Precision Optics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viveve Medical $6.43 million 0.14 -$22.03 million ($2.65) -0.03 Precision Optics $20.42 million 1.93 -$930,000.00 $0.14 50.00

Precision Optics has higher revenue and earnings than Viveve Medical. Viveve Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Precision Optics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.1% of Viveve Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.4% of Precision Optics shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Viveve Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of Precision Optics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Precision Optics beats Viveve Medical on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viveve Medical

Viveve Medical, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of platform medical technology. It offers cryogen-cooled monopolar radio frequency technology, which delivered through a radiofrequency generator, hand piece and treatment tip. The Viveve system is a non-invasive treatment of vaginal introital laxity, sexual function, vaginal rejuvenation, and stress urinary incontinence. The company was founded on March 3, 1987 and is headquartered Englewood, CO.

About Precision Optics

Precision Optics Corp., engages in the design, development, manufacture, and selling of optical instruments. Its products include microprecision lenses and micro medical camera, 3D endoscope, and robotic surgery systems. The company was founded by Richard E. Forkey in December 1982 and is headquartered in Gardner, MA.

