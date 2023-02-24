Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) vs. Presbia (OTCMKTS:LENSF) Financial Contrast

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) and Presbia (OTCMKTS:LENSF – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Beauty Health and Presbia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beauty Health 6.73% 1.06% 0.28% Presbia N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.4% of Beauty Health shares are held by institutional investors. 34.3% of Beauty Health shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 74.2% of Presbia shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beauty Health $260.09 million 5.91 -$375.11 million ($0.33) -35.21 Presbia N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Beauty Health and Presbia’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Presbia has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Beauty Health.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Beauty Health and Presbia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beauty Health 0 1 6 0 2.86 Presbia 0 0 0 0 N/A

Beauty Health presently has a consensus target price of $19.38, indicating a potential upside of 66.74%. Given Beauty Health’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Beauty Health is more favorable than Presbia.

Volatility & Risk

Beauty Health has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Presbia has a beta of 5.91, indicating that its stock price is 491% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Beauty Health beats Presbia on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beauty Health

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a HydraFacial Delivery System designed to elevate every part of the treatment and connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; HydraFacial Nation App, an app that allows consumers to learn about their skin health, discover treatment options, and track their treatments over time; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

About Presbia

Presbia PLC, an ophthalmic device company, develops and markets optical lens implants for treating presbyopia. The company provides the refractive lens for patient surgeries, as well as accessories for procedures. It primarily operates in the United States, South Korea, Australia, Italy, the Netherlands, Ireland, Canada, and Germany. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

