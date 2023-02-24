B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$7.36.

Several research analysts recently commented on BTO shares. M Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of B2Gold in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$6.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$8.50 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

TSE BTO opened at C$4.40 on Friday. B2Gold has a 1 year low of C$3.84 and a 1 year high of C$6.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of C$4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.95.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

