Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.17.

SSYS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Stratasys to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Stratasys from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Stratasys Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SSYS opened at $13.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.46. Stratasys has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $27.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stratasys

Stratasys Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSYS. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Stratasys by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,978,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,057,000 after buying an additional 1,561,454 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Stratasys in the fourth quarter valued at $15,559,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Stratasys in the fourth quarter valued at $8,760,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Stratasys by 33.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,703,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,554,000 after buying an additional 431,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in Stratasys by 628.2% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 471,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,795,000 after buying an additional 406,812 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.