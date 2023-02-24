Analysts Set Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) PT at $127.05

Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISVGet Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $127.05.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $116.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.09 and a 200 day moving average of $103.02. The stock has a market cap of $74.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $118.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISVGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.91. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 13.32%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 1,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $111,646.89. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 201,623 shares in the company, valued at $21,176,463.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total transaction of $108,366,866.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,587,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,075,273.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 1,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $111,646.89. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 201,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,176,463.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,751,044 shares of company stock worth $178,560,418. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centurion Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,433,000. Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $358,000. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 989,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,988,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

